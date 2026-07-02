Kazakhstan developing Alatau as its first fully digital city - Tokayev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the development of Alatau as a city of the future as another key national priority, while addressing the 38th plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Today, Alatau is a priority development area with a unique, world-class legal framework. The regulatory environment has been designed to attract global investment and establish Alatau as one of the world's leading international business hubs.
The city is being designed as Kazakhstan's first fully digital city. Its critical infrastructure, public services, and urban economy will be integrated into a single digital ecosystem powered by big data, advanced technologies, and modern governance models.
In accordance with the Digital by Default principle, all government administration processes are being created in a fully digital format from the outset. Through Alatau's unified digital administration platform, residents and investors will be able to access government services, obtain the necessary permits and authorizations, and benefit from the city's special legal framework.
In addition, Alatau will operate under an advanced legal and regulatory framework for digital assets, including cryptocurrency exchanges and asset tokenization.
We invite international investors to take advantage of this unique jurisdiction as a reliable platform for implementing high-tech, high-return projects, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In concluding his remarks, the president emphasized that the development of artificial intelligence and the strengthening of digital sovereignty are essential to ensuring the long-term resilience of both the economy and the state.
I would like to stress the importance of maintaining an ongoing dialogue between the Council and government agencies, bringing together the experience, knowledge, and expertise of all participants to develop effective solutions and implement the necessary reforms.
We are convinced that a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the state and the business community will be a crucial factor in unlocking the potential of Kazakhstan's digital economy and building a prosperous future for our citizens, concluded Tokayev.
The plenary session also featured remarks by Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development; Erlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association; Fatima Yasmin, Vice President for Sectors and Themes at the Asian Development Bank (ADB); David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer at Citi; Song Dayong, Vice President of CNPC; and Nicolas Poirot, CEO of Africa, Middle East, India and Central Asia at Air Liquide Group.
Earlier, Qazinform reported David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer at Citigroup, had praised Kazakhstan's achievements in digital transformation during a meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council chaired by the President of Kazakhstan.