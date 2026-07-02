Kazakhstan developing Alatau as its first fully digital city - Tokayev

Today, Alatau is a priority development area with a unique, world-class legal framework. The regulatory environment has been designed to attract global investment and establish Alatau as one of the world's leading international business hubs.

The city is being designed as Kazakhstan's first fully digital city. Its critical infrastructure, public services, and urban economy will be integrated into a single digital ecosystem powered by big data, advanced technologies, and modern governance models.

In accordance with the Digital by Default principle, all government administration processes are being created in a fully digital format from the outset. Through Alatau's unified digital administration platform, residents and investors will be able to access government services, obtain the necessary permits and authorizations, and benefit from the city's special legal framework.

In addition, Alatau will operate under an advanced legal and regulatory framework for digital assets, including cryptocurrency exchanges and asset tokenization.

We invite international investors to take advantage of this unique jurisdiction as a reliable platform for implementing high-tech, high-return projects, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.