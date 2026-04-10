Kazakhstan-developed game ranks among world’s most anticipated releases

According to the developers, more than 230,000 users have added the game to their wishlists prior to launch. The project has also ranked among the top five most anticipated releases of the week in its genre and placed eighth among all upcoming city-builder games worldwide.

DarkSwitch is a dark fantasy city-building and economic strategy game, where players construct a settlement around giant trees that protect inhabitants from a mysterious and deadly fog. The gameplay focuses on vertical city development, requiring players to manage limited space through multi-level construction, with more than 80 building types available.

A notable feature of the project is its soundtrack, composed by Akira Yamaoka, best known for his work on the Silent Hill series.

“We invested a lot of passion, time, and effort into DarkSwitch. Having reached the top five in SteamDB’s Upcoming Releases shortly before launch is a strong result. It shows that the game is among the most anticipated projects globally. Depending on its performance, we plan to expand the project further, including console ports, DLC releases, and new development and publishing initiatives,” said CEO and founder Alexey Nazarov.

The game has been in development for over four years by a team of more than 50 specialists from Kazakhstan, CIS countries, Europe, the United States, and Asia. It is already positioned for the global market, supporting six interface languages and two voice-over options, with Kazakh-language localization currently in development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared a list of the most anticipated game releases of 2026.