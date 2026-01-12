GTA VI, Resident Evil and Wolverine: Key video game releases expected in 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI

The long-awaited continuation of Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise is finally expected to release on 19 November 2026. The launch was previously delayed multiple times, which even became a platform for online memes, with fans joking that almost anything could happen in real life before GTA VI finally came out.

According to information available, the game will be set in a modern version of Vice City and will feature two playable protagonists. It’s officially announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version expected about a year later. The base edition is reported to cost around $80.

Resident Evil: Requiem

Resident Evil: Requiem, the ninth main installment in the iconic survival horror series, is scheduled for 27 February 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game returns players to Raccoon City and introduces a new character, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft.

Series veteran Leon S. Kennedy also makes a return, offering a mix of survival horror and more action-focused gameplay. Fans can expect a stronger emphasis on classic horror elements while exploring familiar and new locations.

007 First Light

007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive, will launch on 27 March 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game tells the origin story of James Bond, following his journey to earn his license to kill.

Players can choose between stealthy, covert approaches or more direct action, with classic Bond gadgets and iconic vehicles available. The story centers on uncovering a major conspiracy alongside Bond’s mentor, Greenway.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games is expected in the third quarter of 2026, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The game is a standalone story of the popular X-Men character, set in the same universe as Insomniac’s Spider-Man games.

Fans can look forward to fast-paced combat, a darker tone, and appearances from other Marvel characters such as Mystique and Omega Red. The project promises a mature, story-driven action experience centered on Wolverine.

Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based strategy game from Bit Reactor with support from Respawn Entertainment, is slated for 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game takes place during the Clone Wars and focuses on the squad known as Zero Company.

Players lead Hawks, a disgraced Republic officer, commanding a diverse team that includes astromechs and Jedi. The game emphasizes tactical combat, character development, and an immersive Star Wars story campaign.

