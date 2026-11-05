Kazakhstan designates national operator for radioactive waste management

Under the order, the status of national operator has been granted to the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The document also approves regulations governing its activities.

The decision was made as part of the implementation of the Law on Radioactive Waste Management, dated July 7, 2026, and aims to strengthen the country’s national radiation safety system.

The national operator will be responsible for ensuring the safe management of radioactive waste, developing and operating disposal infrastructure, as well as decommissioning relevant facilities and conducting subsequent monitoring.

Its responsibilities will also include the decommissioning and preservation of nuclear legacy sites that are state-owned or are to be transferred to state ownership. It will also oversee the remediation of the consequences of uranium mining and processing under the national legislation.

The Agency for Atomic Energy reminds that radioactive waste in Kazakhstan has been accumulated as a result of nuclear weapons testing, uranium mining and processing. Radioactive waste is also generated by industrial activities, medical institutions, scientific research and the operation of nuclear facilities. Additional volumes are expected to result from the operation of future nuclear power plants in the country.

The agency emphasized that establishing the necessary infrastructure will ensure the long-term isolation of radioactive waste and reduce potential risks to public health and the environment.