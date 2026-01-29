Kazakhstan demonstrates investment leadership across Central Asia — EBRD

"Kazakhstan certainly demonstrates the leadership position in terms of international investments, particularly across Central Asia. And as EBRD, we are a proud partner supporting foreign direct investments across the board," he said on Thursday during working sessions at the interim meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

To illustrate the progress made over the past year, the meeting highlighted several successful initiatives:

a pharmaceutical project focused on expanding local production capabilities

secured financing for a new food additive production sector

support for international and European companies investing in Kazakhstan to expand production facilities and boost the country's global competitiveness.

Participants emphasized the role of the Foreign Investors’ Council as a key platform for dialogue between the government and major investors.

The Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association (KFICA) currently brings together the investment market’s leading players and helps coordinate their activities.

Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Government is open to constructive dialogue with investors.