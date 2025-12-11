Kazakhstan delivers up to 500,000 tons of barley to Iran

The President noted Kazakhstan is a supplier of grain and other cereal crops to the Iranian market. He said over 500,000 tons of barley were delivered last year, highlighting opportunities to increase this figure by several times. “We discussed in detail this matter with Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian,” Tokayev added.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to digitalizing agriculture and promoting manufacturing. In this context, it was agreed to exchange experiences in the efficient use of water resources, implementation of new technologies, and adoption of modern agricultural land management techniques, said the Head of State.

During the talks, the sides drew special attention to the development of information technologies. Agreement was reached to implement modern IT solutions and expand scientific research.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and Iran commit to boosting trade cooperation.