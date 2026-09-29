Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan in Asian Games volleyball
14:36, 29 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s men’s volleyball team claimed victory over Uzbekistan in its third match at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The two teams met in the group stage, with Kazakhstan securing a 3-1 victory after four sets.
Kazakhstan had previously lost 1-3 to Pakistan and 0-3 to Japan.
Earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin set a world record in the men’s 85 kg snatch and claimed silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.