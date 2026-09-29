EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan in Asian Games volleyball

    14:36, 29 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s men’s volleyball team claimed victory over Uzbekistan in its third match at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan in Asian Games volleyball
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The two teams met in the group stage, with Kazakhstan securing a 3-1 victory after four sets.

    Kazakhstan had previously lost 1-3 to Pakistan and 0-3 to Japan.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin set a world record in the men’s 85 kg snatch and claimed silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All