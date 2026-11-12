Kazakhstan defeats Mexico at World Curling Championships qualifier

Kazakhstan claimed a convincing 9-3 win over Mexico in its fifth group-stage match but went on to lose 7-4 to Spain in the following game.

After six matches, Kazakhstan has three wins and three losses, leaving the team tied with Austria for fourth place in Group A.

Norway tops the standings with six wins from six matches, followed by Denmark with five wins and Türkiye with four.

Kazakhstan will play its final group-stage match against Hong Kong on November 12.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, with six teams ultimately earning qualification for the 2027 World Curling Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Maral Tolepbergen had won a bronze medal in boxing at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.