    Kazakhstan defeats Iran at AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Vietnam

    07:43, 12 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s women’s volleyball team extended their dominant run at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee. 

    Kazakhstan defeats Iran at AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Vietnam
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Team Kazakhstan claimed a victory over Iran with a score of 3:1 (25:14, 25:18, 22:25, 26:24) in the fourth round of the group stage. 

    The Kazakhstani team continued their perfect run, making it four consecutive wins and solidifying their position atop Group B.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has defeated Indonesia with a score of 3:0 (25-17, 25-12, 26-24).

