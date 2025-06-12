Kazakhstan defeats Iran at AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Vietnam
07:43, 12 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s women’s volleyball team extended their dominant run at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Team Kazakhstan claimed a victory over Iran with a score of 3:1 (25:14, 25:18, 22:25, 26:24) in the fourth round of the group stage.
The Kazakhstani team continued their perfect run, making it four consecutive wins and solidifying their position atop Group B.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has defeated Indonesia with a score of 3:0 (25-17, 25-12, 26-24).