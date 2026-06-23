Kazakhstan deepens science and innovation partnership with EU

As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Belgium, Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek held talks with Maria Cristina Russo, Deputy Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, and European Innovation Council (EIC) President Michiel Scheffer.

According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s efforts to advance its association with the Horizon Europe program. The ministry noted that Kazakhstan views participation in the initiative as a strategic step toward expanding the involvement of domestic universities, research institutions and companies in European research consortia, joint projects and the European Research Area (ERA).

The discussions also covered deep-tech development, the commercialization of research, startup support, artificial intelligence applications in science and industry, and potential joint initiatives with European partners.

According to the ministry, the meetings marked a further step toward expanding innovation cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The ministry said Kazakhstan aims to deepen its engagement with European research and innovation ecosystems by integrating domestic universities, research organizations, startups, and technology companies into joint networks and initiatives. Practical cooperation with the European Commission and the European Innovation Council is expected to support these efforts.

Earlier, it was reported that Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek held a series of meetings in Belgium to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the EU in science, higher education, and innovation.