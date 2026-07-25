Kazakhstan, Czechia discuss expanding cooperation in transport and logistics

Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the recent official visit of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš to Kazakhstan, during which transport and logistics were identified as one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The sides underscored the strategic importance of transport connectivity for the sustainable economic development of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic as landlocked countries and noted the growing importance of efficient and secure global transport and logistics supply chains. Both sides stressed the importance of ensuring the security of international transport routes and protecting transport sector personnel.

A key focus of the discussions was the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which is emerging as one of the key overland transport corridors connecting Europe and Asia, as also reflected in the outcomes of high-level meetings between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

It was noted that infrastructure development, the digitalization of logistics processes, the modernization of railway networks and the expansion of the capacity of Caspian Sea ports are creating new opportunities for international business and favorable conditions for Czech and European companies to participate in infrastructure projects.

Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov briefed the Czech side on preparations for the upcoming elections to the Kurultai, scheduled for 23 August in accordance with the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which entered into force on 1 July 2026.

Particular emphasis was placed on the institutional reforms being implemented at the initiative of the Head of State, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the effectiveness of public administration and creating favorable conditions for the development of the transport and logistics sector as one of the drivers of the country’s sustainable economic growth.

In this regard, the meeting also addressed Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to develop its transport and logistics infrastructure, including the introduction of advanced digital solutions. Particular attention was given to the Smart Cargo project, which envisages the creation of a unified digital platform integrating customs, transport and logistics, and commercial services.

The discussions also covered the development of multimodal transport, the establishment of modern logistics hubs, the localization of transport equipment production and the expansion of cooperation in civil aviation.

Minister Ivan Bednárik expressed interest in further advancing practical cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian route in strengthening transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, as well as the potential for Czech companies to participate in infrastructure and technology projects. He also announced plans to visit Kazakhstan in October this year, leading a delegation comprising representatives of the Czech business and academic communities. The two sides further discussed scientific and technological cooperation and the training of specialists for the transport sector. They noted with satisfaction the considerable potential for strengthening ties between specialized universities and research institutions in Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, including through joint research projects and the exchange of advanced technologies in the fields of intelligent transport systems, digitalization and artificial intelligence, the ministry said.

The meeting also addressed cooperation between the two countries within relevant international organizations.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual interest of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in further strengthening their partnership in the transport and logistics sector. Both sides expressed their readiness to continue practical work on concrete projects aimed at expanding bilateral trade, investment cooperation and transport connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic seek to deepen cooperation within the OSCE.