Kazakhstan, Czech Republic seek to deepen cooperation within OSCE

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Michal Ratiborský, Head of the Permanent Delegation of the Parliament of the Czech Republic to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Ambassador Abdrakhmanov was briefed on the key priorities and activities of the Czech Parliament’s Permanent Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Both sides emphasized the important role parliamentarians play in promoting dialogue, fostering mutual understanding, and contributing to conflict prevention and resolution across the OSCE area. In this context, the Ambassador highlighted the significant contribution of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to the convening of the 2010 OSCE Summit in Astana, the only OSCE Summit held in the 21st century.

The Ambassador also shared his positive experience of cooperation with parliamentarians from OSCE participating States during his tenure as OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to continuing mutually beneficial cooperation across all three dimensions of the OSCE, guided by a balanced and comprehensive approach.

Regarding bilateral relations, the parties underscored the value of parliamentary diplomacy as an effective instrument for strengthening political dialogue, building trust, and facilitating the exchange of experience between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic. Particular importance was attached to the activities of the friendship groups operating in the parliaments of both countries.

During the meeting, Kairat Abdrakhmanov briefed his Czech counterpart on the constitutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and provided an update on the implementation of agreements reached during the successful official visit of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš to Astana in April 2026.

The meeting was held in a warm and constructive atmosphere and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to further expanding Kazakhstan-Czech parliamentary cooperation and strengthening collaboration within international organizations.

Earlier, it was reported that senator Bibigul Zhexenbay, during her working trip to Japan, met with the leadership of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyō), the recipient of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.