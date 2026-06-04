Kazakhstan, Cyprus pledge deeper bilateral cooperation

The sides highlighted the historic significance of the visit, which marks a new stage in Kazakh-Cypriot relations and reaffirms the mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres. Particular attention was paid to enhancing business ties, as well as expanding cooperation in digitalization, tourism, and education.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on current international issues, reaffirming their commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The interlocutors welcomed the launch of the first direct flights on the Astana – Larnaca and Almaty – Larnaca routes, noting that this development would contribute to the expansion of tourism, business and people-to-people ties.

Photo source: gov.kz

Following the meeting, the ministers expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached during the talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides would provide additional impetus to the further development of friendly relations between the two states.

Earlier, President Tokayev invited Cypriot partners to join the Trans-Caspian Corridor project.