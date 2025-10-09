Kazakhstan cruises into quarterfinals of 11th Asian Aquatics Championships
13:32, 9 October 2025
The Kazakh men’s water polo team successfully advanced to quarterfinals from the group stage at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The national team played four matches and emerged victorious in each of them.
In their fourth match, Kazakhstan cruised past Thailand 22–4 to finish first in Group B.
In the quarterfinals, Team Kazakhstan will face Uzbekistan.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has claimed 11 artistic swimming medals at the Asian Aquatic Championships.