Kazakhstan cruises into AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup semifinals in Vietnam
14:38, 12 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s women’s volleyball team played their final group stage match at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan faced the Philippines and suffered a 0:3 defeat (21:25, 15:25, 19:25).
As a result, Kazakhstan secured the second place in Group B and advanced to the tournament’s semifinals, while the Philippines moved on from the top spot.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has claimed a victory over Iran with a score of 3:1 (25:14, 25:18, 22:25, 26:24) in the fourth round of the group stage.