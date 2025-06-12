Kazakhstan cruises into AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup semifinals in Vietnam

Kazakhstan faced the Philippines and suffered a 0:3 defeat (21:25, 15:25, 19:25).

As a result, Kazakhstan secured the second place in Group B and advanced to the tournament’s semifinals, while the Philippines moved on from the top spot.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has claimed a victory over Iran with a score of 3:1 (25:14, 25:18, 22:25, 26:24) in the fourth round of the group stage.