EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan cruises into AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup semifinals in Vietnam

    14:38, 12 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s women’s volleyball team played their final group stage match at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan cruises into AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup semifinals in Vietnam
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan faced the Philippines and suffered a 0:3 defeat (21:25, 15:25, 19:25).

    As a result, Kazakhstan secured the second place in Group B and advanced to the tournament’s semifinals, while the Philippines moved on from the top spot.

    As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has claimed a victory over Iran with a score of 3:1 (25:14, 25:18, 22:25, 26:24) in the fourth round of the group stage.

    Sport Kazakhstan Vietnam Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All