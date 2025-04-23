Kazakhstan-Croatia trade turnover surpasses $280mln

Speaking to participants of the Kazakhstan-Croatian Business Forum in Astana, Nurtleu said: ‘Being the largest economy of Central Asia, Kazakhstan is pursuing comprehensive reforms with the aim to diversify the economy, promote innovation and encourage development via knowledge’.

The open door policy, rich natural resources and favorable business climate are of interest to foreign investors, opening up a path for active economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia, he said.

Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Croatia surpassed 280 million US dollars and mutual investments neared nine billion US dollars last year.

Nurtleu also highlighted that there is untapped potential for cooperation which is yet to be unlocked, saying: ‘The Forum is held to create favorable conditions for joint projects and business ties expansion’.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman.