Kazakhstan creates 1 million new school places in 6 years

According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, in the 2026–2027 academic year, 101 new schools are planned to be built across the country, adding 59,300 new school places.

"Funding for the new places will come from the Special State Fund, the Education Infrastructure Support Fund, local budgets, and private investment," the ministry said.

It is noted that "efforts in the sphere of education are focused on closing the gap between urban and rural schools." Construction of new schools remains one of the key ways to address this issue.

As previously reported, over 380,000 first-graders are to start school in Kazakhstan in the 2026-2027 academic year.