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    Kazakhstan creates 1 million new school places in 6 years

    17:40, 17 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's school construction drive has delivered 1,200 new schools and 1 million student places since 2020, cutting the number of three-shift schools by four times, the Ministry of Enlightenment told Qazinform News Agency.  

    school
    Photo source: gov.kz

    According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, in the 2026–2027 academic year, 101 new schools are planned to be built across the country, adding 59,300 new school places.

    "Funding for the new places will come from the Special State Fund, the Education Infrastructure Support Fund, local budgets, and private investment," the ministry said.

    It is noted that "efforts in the sphere of education are focused on closing the gap between urban and rural schools." Construction of new schools remains one of the key ways to address this issue.

    As previously reported, over 380,000 first-graders are to start school in Kazakhstan in the 2026-2027 academic year.

    Kazakhstan Education Ministries Schools Children Construction
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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