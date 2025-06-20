Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran

Kazakhstani diplomats in Iran and Israel continue to provide all necessary consular and legal assistance to their nationals.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all sides for helping evacuate Kazakhstanis, saying: “Thanks to joint efforts, more nationals have the opportunity to return home safely”.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Thursday released a statement calling on Kazakhstani nationals in Iran and Israel to take safety steps.