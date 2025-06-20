EN
    Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran

    17:12, 20 June 2025

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that 66 Kazakhstani nationals have been evacuated from Israel via the Egyptian border and 78 nationals from Iran via Armenian, Azerbaijani and Turkmen borders, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Kazakhstani diplomats in Iran and Israel continue to provide all necessary consular and legal assistance to their nationals.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all sides for helping evacuate Kazakhstanis, saying: “Thanks to joint efforts, more nationals have the opportunity to return home safely”.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    As reported earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Thursday released a statement calling on Kazakhstani nationals in Iran and Israel to take safety steps. 

