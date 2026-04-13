Kazakhstan considers space experiments without its own astronauts

The committee noted that if a well-developed and in-demand program is in place, it can be carried out aboard a spacecraft not only with the participation of Kazakh cosmonauts. Such research may also be conducted by members of international crews as part of cooperation with partners.

At the same time, the agency emphasized the priority of developing national expertise.

“Training domestic specialists remains a priority, which is important for building national competencies, preparing skilled personnel, and enhancing the country’s image,” the committee stated.

Earlier, four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon.