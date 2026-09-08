Kazakhstan considers removing 32 college specialties

She noted that technical and vocational education programs are being updated in line with changes in the labor market. Colleges across the country currently offer training in 188 specialties.

“Given the lack of demand, we are considering removing 32 specialties, including 41 vocational qualifications. In addition, 66 educational programs that no longer meet labor market requirements have already been removed from the register,” the minister said.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

At the same time, 20 new specialties have been added to the national classification, with 243 educational programs developed in these areas.

Micro-qualifications and additional Minor programs are also being introduced to help students broaden their professional skills and competencies.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan has been steadily increasing the number of state-funded places in technical and vocational education.