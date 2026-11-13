Kazakhstan considers northern region for 3rd nuclear power plant

Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said Kazakhstan's nuclear energy development strategy calls for the construction of at least three nuclear power plants by 2050.

Satkaliyev said Zhambyl district in Almaty region is considered one of the most suitable locations for nuclear power plants, based on geological, hydrological, and other studies.

However, the site for Kazakhstan's third nuclear power plant has yet to be determined.

“We are considering several possible locations for Kazakhstan's third nuclear power plant, although no final plans have been made. Medium-capacity reactors could not only generate electricity but also provide heating and, in some cases, desalinate water,” Satkaliyev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Atomic Days 2026 forum in Antalya.

He said the choice of location would depend on future electricity demand and the potential to use nuclear technology for other purposes.

“We are looking at a site in Kurchatov in eastern Kazakhstan, as well as a location on the Caspian Sea coast in the west. Following a recommendation from the national grid operator KEGOC, we are also considering an area near the Tobol River in northern Kazakhstan, where there is enough water for reactor cooling,” Satkaliyev said.

He added that all three sites have potential and will be studied further as Kazakhstan develops its nuclear energy sector.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s upcoming nuclear power plant (NPP) is set to be a key component of the country’s long-term energy strategy, supplying up to 20% of the national electricity demand and operating for up to 60 years, with the potential for two 20-year extensions.