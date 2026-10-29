Kazakhstan considers higher taxes for wealthy individuals

According to him, the proposal will be examined in light of international experience to develop an approach best suited to Kazakhstan's economic conditions.

He also noted that efforts to improve tax legislation have been underway since the beginning of the year through a dedicated Project Office.

Taking into account proposals from the business community, the Government has already prepared a package of targeted amendments to the Tax Code.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had outlined plans for major infrastructure development under Kazakhstan's “People's Construction” program.