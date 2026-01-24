Kazakh, U.S. energy officials discuss cooperation

An official statement reads, that the sides discussed key issues of bilateral energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, and the prospects for its further development.

Special attention was given to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities in oil and gas industry.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

Vice Minister Sanzhar Zharkeshov emphasized the key role of major oil and gas projects, which are of vital importance for the country’s economy and for ensuring energy security.

In addition to oil and gas matters, the parties addressed the coal industry and coal chemistry development. They discussed the potential for introducing modern coal processing technologies, enhancing production efficiency and environmental sustainability, as well as opportunities for international cooperation in the field of coal chemistry projects.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the Strategic Energy Dialogue (SED) platform between Kazakhstan and the United States as an effective mechanism for expanding expert cooperation, exchanging best practices and developing joint approaches on key areas of energy policy.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation, developing strategic dialogue in the energy sector, and Kazakhstan's active participation in key international industry platforms, including CERAWeek.