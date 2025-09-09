EN
    Kazakhstan congratulates Tajikistan on its Independence Day

    10:11, 9 September 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent congratulations to his counterpart, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President congratulated Tajikistan on its national holiday, Independence Day.

    He said Kazakhstan and Tajikistan built a true strategic partnership and alliance. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts will further contribute to the development of the huge potential of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan bilateral as well as regional and international cooperation.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Emomali Rahmon success as the President and friendly people of Tajikistan wellbeing and prosperity.

    As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated President Maia Sandu and the people of the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day.

