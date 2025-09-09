Kazakhstan congratulates Tajikistan on its Independence Day
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent congratulations to his counterpart, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President congratulated Tajikistan on its national holiday, Independence Day.
He said Kazakhstan and Tajikistan built a true strategic partnership and alliance. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts will further contribute to the development of the huge potential of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan bilateral as well as regional and international cooperation.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Emomali Rahmon success as the President and friendly people of Tajikistan wellbeing and prosperity.
