    Kazakhstan congratulates Moldova on its Independence Day

    09:04, 27 August 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated President Maia Sandu and the people of the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State confirmed readiness to jointly use new opportunities for further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

    Earlier, the Head of State congratulated his Hungarian counterpart Tamás Sulyok on the country's National Day - St. Stephen's Day, also known as Szent István ünnepe.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
