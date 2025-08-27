Kazakhstan congratulates Moldova on its Independence Day
09:04, 27 August 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated President Maia Sandu and the people of the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State confirmed readiness to jointly use new opportunities for further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
