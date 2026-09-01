Kazakh President congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

In his congratulatory telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Independence Day is a source of special pride for the Uzbek people, symbolizing unity, cohesion, and steady growth and progress.

He noted that Kazakhstan warmly welcomes the success of fraternal Uzbekistan, valuing centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support of the two nations.

The President highlighted that bilateral cooperation is developing at an unprecedentedly high level, fully reflecting the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that joint efforts will further strengthen ties and bring relations to new heights.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished his counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev success in his state duties and prosperity to the brotherly Uzbek people.

Earlier, the Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.