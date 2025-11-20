EN
    Kazakhstan congratulates Oman on its National Day

    09:08, 20 November 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman on the occasion of the National Day, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State said Oman is regarded as one of the most reliable and important partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.

    The President stressed that relations between Astana and Muscat are built on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and these ties rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential for further development.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said success and the people of Oman prosperity and well-being.

    Earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory letter to Prince Albert II of Monaco and the people of Monaco on the occasion of their National Day.

     

