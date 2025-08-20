Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Hungary on its National Day
11:30, 20 August 2025
The Head of State congratulated his Hungarian counterpart Tamás Sulyok on the country's National Day - St. Stephen's Day, also known as Szent István ünnepe, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram, the President emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral ties based on bonds of traditional friendship and brotherhood.
The Head of State expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary will further strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
Earlier, Kazakh President congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's independence.