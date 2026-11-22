The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries, founded on strong friendship and mutual understanding, would continue to develop for the benefit of both peoples.

The Head of State wished the Lebanese leader every success in carrying out his important duties and wished the friendly people of Lebanon happiness and well-being.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.