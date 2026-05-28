Kazakhstan congratulates Ethiopia on National Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Ethiopia is one of Kazakhstan’s reliable and important partners in Africa.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations, built on friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.

The Kazakh leader wished President Atske-Selassie success in his work and prosperity to the friendly people of Ethiopia.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.