Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday – Independence Day.

“Over the years of sovereign development, Azerbaijan has achieved impressive success in strengthening statehood, advancing socio-economic growth, and enhancing its authority on the world stage. There is no doubt that under your strong and wise leadership, fraternal Azerbaijani people will successfully reach high goals in ensuring the further sustainable growth of the economy," the telegram reads.

The President of Kazakhstan wished Ilham Aliyev further success in his responsible state duties, and the people of Azerbaijan well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, the Head of State congratulated his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Kavelashvili, and the people of Georgia on the country's national holiday - Independence Day.