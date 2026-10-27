Kazakhstan completes over 820 gasification projects in 7 years

During this period, Kazakhstan invested 612.3 billion tenge from the national budget and Samruk-Kazyna funds in gasification, completing 821 projects and building more than 31,500 kilometers of gas networks.

These efforts increased the share of the population with access to natural gas from 51.47% to 64.2%, an increase of 12.73 percentage points.

Kazakhstan continues to expand its gas infrastructure by building main and distribution pipelines to ensure a reliable supply of natural gas to more settlements, homes, and businesses.

In 2025 alone, more than 354,000 people in 94 settlements gained access to natural gas, with approximately 2,000 kilometers of distribution networks built across the country.

Work is continuing in 2026, with 40 gasification projects underway, including seven carried over from previous years and 33 new projects. Once completed, they are expected to provide natural gas access to another 36,000 people.

To reach its target of providing natural gas access to 80% of the population by 2035, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy plans to expand major pipelines, regional gas networks, and the country's natural gas resource base.

A key project is the Ishim–Astana gas pipeline, backed by a memorandum signed between the Kazakh Government and Russia's Gazprom. The pipeline is expected to supply natural gas to Astana, Kokshetau, and Petropavlovsk, while also diversifying supply routes to northern Kazakhstan.

Another major project involves the construction of a second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent main gas pipeline. The expansion aims to increase the capacity of Kazakhstan's gas transportation system, improve supply reliability, and meet growing demand for natural gas in the country's southern and central regions.

In Zhetysu region, the 302-kilometer Taldykorgan–Usharal gas pipeline was completed and commissioned in 2025, paving the way for up to 84 settlements to be connected to the gas network.

Kazakhstan also plans to expand gas supply and distribution networks in Almaty, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda, and other regions.

These projects are expected to extend natural gas coverage across the country, giving more people and businesses access to natural gas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Belorusneft discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.