Kazakhstan completes offshore installation of Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable

The subsea cable has successfully reached Kazakhstan's shoreline, completing the most technically challenging phase of the project being implemented by Kazakhtelecom and Azertelecom International.

"The new Aktau-Sumgait route will connect the digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, creating a direct high-speed data transmission corridor between Asia and Europe. The project will enhance the reliability of international connectivity and strengthen the transit potential of both countries," the ministry said.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development

The completion of the offshore phase was observed aboard the cable-laying vessel by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin, and Azertelecom International CEO Ana Nakashidze.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan invested over 1 trillion tenge in its telecommunication industry.