Kazakhstan commissions seven new RES facilities

The commissioned facilities include:

50MW wind farm operated by LLP Aspan Energo in Kostanay region

20MW solar power plant operated by LLP Stellar Energy in Mangystau region

22.6MW solar power plant operated by LLP Altyn Solar Energy in Kostanay region

20MW solar power plant by LLP Jetisu Terra Power in Zhetysu region

Three wind farms of LLP Giperboreya with a total capacity of 20 MW in Karaganda region

Another two projects are set to be commissioned by the end of the year:

30 MW solar power plant by LLP Alkhena in Kyzylorda region

3.0MW small hydropower station by LLP Tauenergo in Turkistan region

The Ministry of Energy highlights that the implementation of RES projects will contribute to enhancing the country’s energy security, attract investments, create new jobs, and increase the share of clean energy generation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s RES electricity generation surged by over 1.7-fold.