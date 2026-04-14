Kazakhstan commissions nearly four mln square meters of housing

“Following results of the first three months of this year, the construction work volume amounted to approximately 1.2 trillion tenge, increasing by 14.8% compared to the same period last year,” he said.

The minister also noted that 3.9 million square meters of housing were completed during the reporting period, which is 3.8% higher than last year’s level.

Earlier, Qazinform news Agency reported that Kazakhstan aims to attract 1.1 trillion tenge for housing and utility upgrades in 2026.