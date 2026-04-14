Kazakhstan commissions nearly four mln square meters of housing
13:07, 14 April 2026
Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev reported at the Government meeting that Kazakhstan has observed growth in the construction sector since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
“Following results of the first three months of this year, the construction work volume amounted to approximately 1.2 trillion tenge, increasing by 14.8% compared to the same period last year,” he said.
The minister also noted that 3.9 million square meters of housing were completed during the reporting period, which is 3.8% higher than last year’s level.
Earlier, Qazinform news Agency reported that Kazakhstan aims to attract 1.1 trillion tenge for housing and utility upgrades in 2026.