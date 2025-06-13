Kazakhstan commissions five projects worth KZT 355 billion

Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov reported on the development of the President’s tasks to launch large investment projects in priority economic sectors. Key financial and performance indicators of the Fund were on the agenda.

The Samruk Kazyna executives reported on the implementation of 46 investment projects in oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, transport and logistics, mining and other sectors. Five projects worth 355 billion tenge were commissioned this year. One of the projects is a container hub at the Aktau port. It is expected to increase cargo carriage and strengthen the country’s position in the international routes.

In addition, an international logistics terminal Zhetysu with a capacity of 115,000 TEU was put into service in Almaty. Co-developed with China’s Xi’an port, the project is expected to strengthen the transport connectivity of Kazakhstan and China with European countries.

To note, a 350-bed high-tech scientific center for infectious diseases was built in Almaty.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister tasked the Samruk Kazyna executives and concerned ministries to ensure the timely development of investment projects and further improve domestic commodity producers' support mechanisms.

Noteworthy, Samruk Kazyna's net profit soared by 39% in 2024.