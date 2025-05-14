Samruk Kazyna net profit soar by 39% in 2024, Zhakupov

The latter reported, Samruk Kazyna Group's net profit soared by 39% and its operating revenue grew by 9% in 2024.

He noted four large infrastructure projects were implemented last year.

In addition, the bitumen production expansion project will be launched at the close of May. Seven more large investment projects will be commissioned by the end of the year.

Zhakupov noted Qazaq Air and Mobile telecom Service (Tele 2) sales were closed to promote competitiveness in the market and attract investments into the country’s key economic sectors.

He also reported on the development of the Comfortable School national project. 106 schools have been built as of now, with 102 more to be commissioned by the end of the year.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks on Samruk Kazyna activities and underscored the importance of establishing long-term investment cooperation with the world’s largest funds from Asia, Europe and the U.S.