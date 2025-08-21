Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity

The primary goal of the power industry and heating supply is to expand capacities and upgrade systems to improve their reliability.

14GW of new capacity will be put into service in the next five years in line with the President’s task. He noted Kazakhstan has already added 1.3 GW of new capacity over the past two years.

622MW will be installed this year, and 2,700MW more in 2026.

The Minister mentioned that a 1,000MW power plant is being built in Turkistan region, while a 240MW TPP is under construction in Kyzylorda region.

As written before, prospects for energy cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed.