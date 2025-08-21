Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity
The Kazakh Government continues to update the country’s fuel and energy complex. According to Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the key goal is to build a reliable, self-sufficient and modern energy system that will lay a solid foundation for the country’s economic growth and raise people’s welfare, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
The primary goal of the power industry and heating supply is to expand capacities and upgrade systems to improve their reliability.
14GW of new capacity will be put into service in the next five years in line with the President’s task. He noted Kazakhstan has already added 1.3 GW of new capacity over the past two years.
622MW will be installed this year, and 2,700MW more in 2026.
The Minister mentioned that a 1,000MW power plant is being built in Turkistan region, while a 240MW TPP is under construction in Kyzylorda region.
