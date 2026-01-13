Kazakhstan commissioned above 20 mln sq m of housing in 2025
10:00, 13 January 2026
Kazakhstan commissioned 20.1 million square meters of housing in 2025 that is 5.1% more against 2024, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry.
Housing construction increased countrywide, with the largest growth observed in Zhetysu region — up 11%, Almaty region — up 10.2%, Karaganda region — up 9%, Astana — up 8.5%, and Kyzylorda region — up 8.4%.
During the reporting period, 13.5 million square meters were commissioned in multi-apartment buildings, 10% up, and 6.4 million sq. meters in individual houses, 3.4% down.
