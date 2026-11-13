Kazakhstan comes closer: Tourism opportunities showcased in London

Organised jointly with Air Astana, it drew the participation of more than 60 representatives of British tour operators and travel agencies.

Opening the event, Ambassador Alibek Bakayev outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities in developing its tourism sector and strengthening transport connectivity. He highlighted the entry into force of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation, which provides a solid legal framework for expanding bilateral engagement, including in tourism development and strengthening people-to-people ties.

In turn, Peter Foster, Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of Air Astana, praised the support for initiatives aimed at promoting Kazakhstan in international tourism markets. He also highlighted the airline’s important role in ensuring the country’s accessibility to international travellers.

During the event, Nasiba Kamerdinova, SKY Way Travel representative, presented Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities. She briefed on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Great Silk Road, the country’s unique natural landscapes and historical landmarks, as well as the diversity of tourist routes and opportunities to experience authentic travel in Kazakhstan.

Discussion also focused on the prospects for expanding cooperation with British tour operators and travel agencies, including the development of new tourism products and the inclusion of Kazakhstan in travel programmes for British tourists.

This year, Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was also showcased in Shanghai.