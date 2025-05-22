Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo

Aiym Tankibayeva claimed gold in the youth women's 48 kg weight class. In the final, she faced Chanchal Kumari of the IBA-India team and earned a unanimous decision victory (5:0), scoring a standing knockdown in the third round.

The finals for the youth division are set for May 22, followed by the U22 title bouts on May 23.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's boxing team has grabbed six medals at the Korotkov Memorial Tournament held in Khabarovsk, Russia.