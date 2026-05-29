Kazakhstan claims wrestling gold at U17 Asian Championships in Vietnam

On the opening day, medals were contested in seven weight classes of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Kazakh wrestlers secured four medals.

Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol won the gold medal in the 51 kg weight class.

Arystan Temirgali (110 kg) took silver.

The bronze medalists of the tournament were Ali Almas (45 kg) and Datka Lesbek (48 kg).

Earlier, Rizabek Aitmukhan won gold at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships.