Kazakhstan claims wrestling gold at U17 Asian Championships in Vietnam
00:31, 29 May 2026
Kazakh athletes won four medals on the first day of the United World Wrestling (UWW)’s U17 Asian Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency has learned from reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
On the opening day, medals were contested in seven weight classes of Greco-Roman wrestling.
Kazakh wrestlers secured four medals.
Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol won the gold medal in the 51 kg weight class.
Arystan Temirgali (110 kg) took silver.
The bronze medalists of the tournament were Ali Almas (45 kg) and Datka Lesbek (48 kg).
Earlier, Rizabek Aitmukhan won gold at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships.