Kazakhstan claims silver in jiu-jitsu at 2026 Asian Games
11:12, 3 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s Merey Kabdullayev has won a silver medal in jiu-jitsu at the 2026 Asian Games, currently being held in the city of Nagoya, Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.
Kabdullayev competed in the men’s 85kg weight category. In the final, he faced Abdullah Tariq Nada of Saudi Arabia and lost 0-7, finishing the tournament with a silver medal.
On his way to the final, the Kazakhstani athlete defeated Batsukh Batbayar of Mongolia, Osama Nabas of Jordan and Abdurakhman Murtazaliyev of Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinched silver at the 20th Asian Games.