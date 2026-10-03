Kazakhstan claims silver in jiu-jitsu at 2026 Asian Games

Kabdullayev competed in the men’s 85kg weight category. In the final, he faced Abdullah Tariq Nada of Saudi Arabia and lost 0-7, finishing the tournament with a silver medal.

On his way to the final, the Kazakhstani athlete defeated Batsukh Batbayar of Mongolia, Osama Nabas of Jordan and Abdurakhman Murtazaliyev of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinched silver at the 20th Asian Games.