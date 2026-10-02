Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinches silver at 20th Asian Games

Elmira Syzdykova, a Rio 2016 bronze medalist, reached her first career Asian Games final in the 76kg weight class. She faced Yuka Kagami of Japan, a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist and world champion. The bout ended in a 5-1 win for the Japanese wrestler.

Earlier in the day, Syzdykova defeated Davaanasan Enkh-Amar of Mongolia 4-1 and Wenji Li of China 9-8.

Notably, the Kazakh wrestler previously won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.

Earlier, Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals in freestyle and women’s wrestling at the 20th Summer Asian Games.