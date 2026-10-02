Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinches silver at 20th Asian Games
22:59, 2 October 2026
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Elmira Syzdykova has claimed silver at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan's Sports Development Directorate.
Elmira Syzdykova, a Rio 2016 bronze medalist, reached her first career Asian Games final in the 76kg weight class. She faced Yuka Kagami of Japan, a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist and world champion. The bout ended in a 5-1 win for the Japanese wrestler.
Earlier in the day, Syzdykova defeated Davaanasan Enkh-Amar of Mongolia 4-1 and Wenji Li of China 9-8.
Notably, the Kazakh wrestler previously won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.
Earlier, Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals in freestyle and women’s wrestling at the 20th Summer Asian Games.