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    Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinches silver at 20th Asian Games

    22:59, 2 October 2026

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Elmira Syzdykova has claimed silver at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan's Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakh wrestler Elmira Syzdykova clinches silver at 20th Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy/ olympic.kz

    Elmira Syzdykova, a Rio 2016 bronze medalist, reached her first career Asian Games final in the 76kg weight class. She faced Yuka Kagami of Japan, a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist and world champion. The bout ended in a 5-1 win for the Japanese wrestler.

    Earlier in the day, Syzdykova defeated Davaanasan Enkh-Amar of Mongolia 4-1 and Wenji Li of China 9-8.

    Notably, the Kazakh wrestler previously won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals in freestyle and women’s wrestling at the 20th Summer Asian Games.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Asian Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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