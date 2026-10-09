Kazakhstan claims medals in every event at Asian Roller Ski Championships
Kazakhstani athletes won five more medals at the first FIS Roller Ski Asian Championships in Kaeng Krachan, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.
In the mixed team sprint classic event, Kazakhstan's Xeniya Shalygina and Didar Kassenov took silver. The duo finished in 19:27.69, 16.01 seconds behind the winners.
China's Chi Chunxue and Entemake Maowulietibieke claimed gold in 19:11.68. So-Youn Moon and Geonyong Lee of South Korea secured bronze in 19:27.95.
On the final day of competition, Kazakhstan added four more medals to its tally.
In the men's 15-kilometer mass start classical technique, Sultan Bazarbekov won silver, finishing just 0.6 seconds behind China's Entemake Maowulietibieke.
Fellow Kazakh athlete Didar Kassenov bagged bronze, 1.5 seconds off the lead.
In the women's mass start, Darya Kovalyova finished second, 1.1 seconds behind China's Chi Chunxue.
Xeniya Shalygina added another bronze for Kazakhstan, finishing 4.8 seconds behind the winner.
Earlier, Kazakh blind footballers swept an international tournament in Prague.