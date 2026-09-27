Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan

The athlete covered the distance of 42.195 kilometers in 3:22:22 and won the gold medal. Silver and bronze medals went to Chinese athletes:

Yasmina Toxanbayeva (Kazakhstan) – 3:22:22 Danzengquzong (China) – 3:26:09 Li Ma (China) – 3:32:26

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

This became the ninth gold medal for Kazakhstan's national team at the 2026 Asian Games.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

Earlier, Kristina Morozova won silver in a half-marathon race walk at the 2026 Asian Games.