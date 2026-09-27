EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan

    07:36, 27 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva won the women's marathon race walk event in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: NOC

    The athlete covered the distance of 42.195 kilometers in 3:22:22 and won the gold medal. Silver and bronze medals went to Chinese athletes:

    1. Yasmina Toxanbayeva (Kazakhstan) – 3:22:22
    2. Danzengquzong (China) – 3:26:09
    3. Li Ma (China) – 3:32:26
    Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    This became the ninth gold medal for Kazakhstan's national team at the 2026 Asian Games.

    Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    Earlier, Kristina Morozova won silver in a half-marathon race walk at the 2026 Asian Games.

    Sport Asian Games Kazakhstan Athletics Japan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All