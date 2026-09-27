Asian Games 2026: Yasmina Toxanbayeva wins 9th gold medal for Kazakhstan
07:36, 27 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva won the women's marathon race walk event in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The athlete covered the distance of 42.195 kilometers in 3:22:22 and won the gold medal. Silver and bronze medals went to Chinese athletes:
- Yasmina Toxanbayeva (Kazakhstan) – 3:22:22
- Danzengquzong (China) – 3:26:09
- Li Ma (China) – 3:32:26
This became the ninth gold medal for Kazakhstan's national team at the 2026 Asian Games.
Earlier, Kristina Morozova won silver in a half-marathon race walk at the 2026 Asian Games.