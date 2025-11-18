Astana to host Kairat’s UEFA Champions League matches

The club’s press service stated that FC Kairat, together with UEFA, has decided to move its League Stage home matches against Olympiacos Piraeus (December 9) and Club Brugge (January 20) to Astana Arena, the national stadium in Kazakhstan’s capital.

“Experience shows that hosting winter matches at Almaty’s Central Stadium is difficult, as low temperatures, the lack of a roof, and the risk of snowfall significantly worsen conditions for fans and complicate pitch maintenance. To ensure spectators’ comfort and safety, the matches will be played in an indoor stadium,” the club said.

Notably, the shift to Astana has also led to changes in ticket prices. While tickets for Kairat’s home games in Almaty ranged from 30,000 to 250,000 tenge, fans in Astana will now pay between 15,000 and 50,000 tenge. Ticket sales will begin on November 28 via the Qairat SuperApp and Freedom SuperApp, with a limit of two tickets per person.

Season ticket holders will be offered priority access to purchase tickets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakhstan Youth Boxing Championships kicked off in the East Kazakhstan region.