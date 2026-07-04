Kazakhstan claims five medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Zhanyl Beken reached the women’s 65kg finals but lost to Uzbekistan’s Mukhayyo Narzilloyeva to grab silver.

Uldana Tileukhan also took home silver in the 68kg final bout.

Dinara Daulkyzy beat Wei Ting Chen in the 53 kg bronze medal match.

Anna Stratan defeated Yu Xuan Chen to secure third place in the 57 kg finals, while Aizhan Muratbay overcame Miriam Grace Balisme for bronze in the 59 kg weight division.

Earlier, Kazakh wrestlers clinched three medals at Asian U20 Championships.