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    Kazakhstan claims first medal at Sanya 2026

    17:30, 23 April 2026

    Batyr Tenizbay has claimed the first Jiu-Jitsu medal for the Kazakh team at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Batyr Tenizbay
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He faced teammate Mansur Khabibulla in the men’s -62kg category third-place finals. Tenizbay won the bout 2-0, securing the bronze medal.

    In addition, Zhibek Kulumbetova lost to Jenna Kaila Napolis of the Philippines in the women’s -52kg bronze medal bout. Her teammate, Azhar Salykova, was defeated by Shamma Alkalbani of the UAE in the -63kg match, finishing fifth in the tournament.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstanis would watch the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya live.

    Sport Events Kazakhstan China Asia
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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