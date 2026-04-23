Kazakhstan claims first medal at Sanya 2026

He faced teammate Mansur Khabibulla in the men’s -62kg category third-place finals. Tenizbay won the bout 2-0, securing the bronze medal.

In addition, Zhibek Kulumbetova lost to Jenna Kaila Napolis of the Philippines in the women’s -52kg bronze medal bout. Her teammate, Azhar Salykova, was defeated by Shamma Alkalbani of the UAE in the -63kg match, finishing fifth in the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstanis would watch the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya live.