Mansur Yesteu, Galym Nurymov, Timofey Semyonov, and Yevgeny Tokanov defended the country’s colors in the men's team foil event.

The Kazakh team finished among the top three nations at the international event, earning the bronze medal.

Open SCO Cup was held in Russia from 11 to 23 November 2026 , featuring over 2,000 athletes across 11 sports.

Earlier, Kazakh epee fencer Vadim Sharlaimov won a bronze medal at a Fencing World Cup stage in Bern, Switzerland.